The 10 Most Important Matchups of the Astros vs. Phillies World Series

0 of 10

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The upcoming World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a historic mismatch based on their regular-season records, but that's not what will decide the series.

As for what will, allow us to share some notions.

We've taken a deep dive into 10 particular matchups that could swing the Astros-Phillies Fall Classic in one direction or the other. These cover all sorts of factors, including how both teams will deal with a particularly long break, assorted hitting and pitching components and one area where one of the teams will be up against itself.

Now then, let's go ahead and break 'em down.