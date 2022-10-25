Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup AdviceOctober 25, 2022
Over the past two weeks, plenty of fantasy managers have had to fill holes in their lineups. Four teams had byes in Week 6, followed by four more in Week 7. And among those eight squads were some of the NFL's top playmakers.
There won't be quite as many absences in Week 8, when only two teams will be out of action. But there will be some major omissions for fantasy managers, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will have byes.
Plus, there are always borderline names on the start/sit fence who can make for difficult decisions for fantasy managers. That will again be the case this week.
So, here's some early lineup advice for the upcoming Week 8 action.
Start 'Em: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
For the first time in his rookie season, Tyler Allgeier got into the end zone during the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a season-high 16 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, as he continues to have a significant role in the Atlanta offense.
The 22-year-old has rushed the ball at least 13 times in each of the Falcons' past three games. And while he's averaged less than four yards per carry in those contests, he's gaining valuable experience that will help him continue to improve.
In Week 8, Atlanta's running game has a favorable matchup. It will be hosting the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, which are allowing 120.9 rushing yards per game, the 11th most in the NFL. So, the Falcons shouldn't have any trouble moving the ball on the ground.
Although Allgeier is still splitting the work with Caleb Huntley while Cordarrelle Patterson is out due to a knee injury, he is getting enough opportunities to merit flex consideration.
If you need a sleeper player with a strong matchup in Week 8, consider the BYU product for your lineup.
Sit 'Em: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Over the Packers' first seven games of the season, Aaron Jones has been a boom-or-bust fantasy player. He's capable of huge performances (as he had in Week 7), but there are some weeks when he doesn't get enough touches to put up big numbers.
The 27-year-old had two receiving touchdowns in Green Bay's loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday to go with his 76 total yards. It was his second two-TD game of the season, but he hasn't gotten into the end zone in any of the Packers' other five games.
It's also been difficult to rely on Jones in difficult matchups, and that's what he'll have in Week 8. Green Bay is going on the road to face the Buffalo Bills, which are the best in the NFL in both total yards allowed (281.5) and rushing yards allowed (76.2) per game.
Both Jones and AJ Dillon are likely to struggle against the tough Bills defense in a hostile environment. So, if you have other options, it's best to leave the Green Bay running backs on the bench in Week 8.
Start 'Em: Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore was an integral part of the Cardinals' passing attack across Weeks 5 and 6, with 13 receptions and 18 targets during that stretch. He was less involved in the Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, hauling in only one 31-yard catch on two targets.
Still, the 22-year-old could bounce back with a strong showing in Week 8. The Arizona receiving corps is more crowded now with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension and Robbie Anderson in the fold, but Moore should still have a role moving forward.
Arizona will likely be able to move the ball through the air consistently against the Minnesota Vikings, which are allowing 272 passing yards per game (fifth most in the NFL). Plus, this matchup could be a high-scoring affair that will feature both offenses putting up a lot of yards and points.
If you want to take a chance on a sleeper receiver this week, Moore seems like a solid option. He hasn't scored a touchdown this season yet, but it wouldn't be surprising if that changes soon.
Sit 'Em: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
After a slow start to the season, Chase Claypool has been playing better in recent weeks after his involvement in the Steelers' offense went up quite a bit.
The Notre Dame product has been targeted 24 total times over the past three weeks. He scored his first touchdown of the season in the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's had more than 40 receiving yards in each of his past three games.
But the 24-year-old could be in line for a down performance in Week 8. The Steelers are going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the only undefeated team in the NFL. Not only that, but they rank fourth in the league in total defense (297.8 yards allowed per game) and fifth in pass defense (188 yards allowed per game).
It could be a tough week for the Pittsburgh offense, Claypool included. It's probably best to leave him on the fantasy bench in place of other players with better matchups.