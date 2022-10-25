Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

0 of 4

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, plenty of fantasy managers have had to fill holes in their lineups. Four teams had byes in Week 6, followed by four more in Week 7. And among those eight squads were some of the NFL's top playmakers.

There won't be quite as many absences in Week 8, when only two teams will be out of action. But there will be some major omissions for fantasy managers, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will have byes.

Plus, there are always borderline names on the start/sit fence who can make for difficult decisions for fantasy managers. That will again be the case this week.

So, here's some early lineup advice for the upcoming Week 8 action.