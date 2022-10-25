Video: Jaquan Brisker Intercepts Mac Jones After Patriots QB Kicks Bears DB in Groin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Jaquan Brisker had revenge on his mind, it didn't take him long to execute it.

Mac Jones kicked the rookie safety in the groin as he slid feet-first at the end of a scramble, which caused Brisker to exit the game for a play. However, the Penn State product made an incredible one-handed interception just three plays after the kick:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick apparently had seen enough because he put Bailey Zappe into the game for Jones on the team's ensuing offensive series. All Zappe did was throw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers on his fourth play.

As for Brisker, he can be a bright spot for the 2-4 Bears if he continues to make plays like that interception.