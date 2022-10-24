Report: Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis Agree to Framework of Deal for Catchweight Fight

Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images

It appears that we're inching closer to an eventual fight between popular young boxers Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, representatives from both sides have "agreed to the framework of a deal for a 136-pound catchweight fight."

Mannix noted that the targeted date for the fight is January in Las Vegas. While key contractual issues have already been ironed out, control of broadcast rights to the fight "remains a significant obstacle." Davis is represented by Mayweather Promotions along with Al Haymon, and there has been a push from their side for Showtime to have exclusive pay-per-view rights in the United States.

However, Garcia is represented by Golden Boy, which has a contract with DAZN. The streaming service is "unwilling to sign off" on the fight unless it is involved in the U.S. broadcast. Being that Showtime has broadcast Davis's last 11 fights, it's clear that some sort of compromise will have to be figured out.

A matchup between Davis and Garcia is one of the most exciting fights available in all of boxing. The 27-year-old Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has held titles in three different weight classes and is currently the WBA "regular" lightweight champion. The 24-year-old Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a former WBC interim lightweight titleholder.

Garcia and Davis have been building toward a fight for quite some time, as their rivalry outside the ring has heated up in recent months. The two of them were involved in an altercation in a nightclub in September in which Davis allegedly grabbed Garcia's chain before security intervened. They have also exchanged words over social media.

If the two sides can finalize a deal, boxing fans will surely enjoy the chance to watch Davis and Garcia settle their differences in the ring.