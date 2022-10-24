Chargers' J.C. Jackson to Miss Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Chargers had their worst fears confirmed on Monday after head coach Brandon Staley announced that cornerback JC Jackson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson suffered the injury late in the second quarter while trying to defend a touchdown pass caught by Seahawks rookie receiver Marquise Goodwin. His right leg was placed into an air cast before he was carted off the field.

The Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was considered to be one of the prized free-agent acquisitions of 2022 after he led the league with 23 passes defended last season.

However, the 26-year-old got off to a slow start with Los Angeles after he missed two games earlier this year following ankle surgery in August. He finishes the season with 15 total tackles and two passes defended.

The injury to Jackson is the latest addition to a crushing season for the Chargers. In Week 3, star defensive end Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury and Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his biceps, and both are on injured reserve. All-Pro center Corey Linsley missed time with a knee injury and an illness. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Star receiver Keenan Allen hasn't played since Week 1 after injuring his hamstring. Wideout Mike Williams exited prematurely against the Seahawks with an ankle injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been playing through fractured rib cartilage for the past five weeks.

The Chargers are 4-3 heading into their Week 8 bye, so they're getting a much-needed break before trying to turn things around in the second half of the season.