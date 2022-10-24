Giants Rumors: Evan Neal Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Giants had feared that rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal suffered a devastating knee injury, but they reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Neal will be sidelined for just three-to-four weeks while he recovers from his MCL injury.

Neal suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been blocking on a run play when Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of his left leg. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated in the medical tent and carted back to the locker room.

The No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama, Neal has made an immediate impact with the Giants. He anchors an offensive line that paves the way for the top rushing attack in the league, with the team averaging 173.4 yards per game.

Neal wasn't the only Giants player to go down with an injury on Sunday. Guard Ben Bredeson also exited the game in the first half with a knee injury, and tight end Daniel Bellinger was ruled out after being inadvertently poked in the eye in the second quarter. His eye was swollen and bleeding when he left the game.

When Neal left the contest against Jacksonville, Tyre Phillips replaced him at right tackle. Bredeson was replaced by rookie Josh Ezeudu at left guard. There could be some shuffling on the Giants offensive line as the team goes through a week of practice.

New York will be going for its fifth straight win when it travels to face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.