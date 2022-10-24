Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Advice for Russell Westbrook: 'Take Accountability'

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Imagine LA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has waded into the ongoing discourse centered around Russell Westbrook.

Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast he would tell Westbrook to "take accountability" when his performance isn't where it needs to be. The Hall of Famer related Westbrook's struggles to when he was on the receiving end of criticism from Lakers fans after losing the 1984 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.

