Sean McVay: Rams Talking Cam Akers Trade with Multiple Teams; 'No New Updates'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are fielding trade interest for running back Cam Akers, but head coach Sean McVay indicated on Monday that there hasn't been much momentum building from any discussions.

"Talking to different teams," McVay told reporters. "No new updates. As of right now, he's on our team, on our roster and we're taking it a day at a time."

He said it isn't definite that the Rams will move Akers before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

McVay said last week that the Rams were looking to trade Akers to "help him look for a fresh new start with another team." However, he said the Rams are also open to retaining him, adding, "If that doesn't come to fruition, then we'll figure out a solution, how to best move forward with him here."

The 23-year-old sat out Los Angeles' Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers due to personal reasons. The Rams were on a bye this past week and will return to action Sunday in an NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his third NFL season out of Florida State, Akers has not been able to find his footing. He leads the Rams with 51 carries, but he's rushed for only 151 yards for an average of 3.0 yards per carry. He's reached the end zone only once in five games.

Akers had a promising rookie year in 2020 but tore his Achilles prior to the 2021 season. While he hasn't been able to return to the form he flashed two years ago, there are some teams around the league that could use a boost to their backfield. The New York Jets just lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL and could be shopping around prior to the trade deadline.

It remains to be seen whether the Rams will receive an offer they deem satisfactory for Akers.