Cam Akers Being Shopped for Trade to Give Rams RB 'Fresh Start,' per Sean McVay

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has seen his role in the team's offense diminish this season, and now it appears that he will be playing elsewhere soon.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the team is seeking to trade Akers.

"There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with another team. That's something that we've explored," McVay said. "If that doesn't come to fruition, then we'll figure out a solution, how to best move forward with him here."

Akers sat out Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers for personal reasons. While he leads the team with 51 rushing attempts, he's been ineffective this year with just 151 yards and an average of 3.0 yards per carry.

A third-year running back out of Florida State, Akers showed promise during his rookie season in 2020 when he ran for 625 yards in 13 games. However, he tore his Achilles prior to the 2021 season. He managed to return late in the year and appeared in every playoff game during Los Angeles' run to Super Bowl LVI, but he was used sparingly.

The Rams (3-3) are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West. The defending Super Bowl champions have gotten off to a slow start this season, mostly because of their one-dimensional offense.

Through six games this year, Los Angeles has attempted 227 passes compared to just 126 rushes. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sixth in the NFL with 1,576 passing yards, but he also leads the league with eight interceptions compared to just six touchdowns.

A more balanced offense could be the key to fixing Los Angeles' problems this season, but it looks like Akers will not be a part of the solution.