NFL Reviewing Video of Officials Appearing to Get Autograph from Bucs' Mike Evans

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The NFL is reviewing a postgame incident where two officials appeared to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans for his autograph:

One official could clearly be heard yelling, "Mike," getting Evans to stop before appearing to ask him to sign something.

The interaction came after the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted, officials are not allowed to ask players for autographs or memorabilia according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Referees Association and the league.

Former official Jerry Bergman made headlines in 1995 when he asked Brett Favre for autographs before a game, which violated procedure.

Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter were the two officials seen in the Evans video.

Lamberth is in his 21st season in the NFL, joining the league in 2002. He's worked six playoff games during his lengthy career as an official. Sutter is in his fourth season, spending time as a line judge and down judge.

Evans, a four-time Pro Bowler, was ejected from his team's Week 2 game after a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore, leading to a one-game suspension.

The 29-year-old hasn't been called for any penalties outside of the Saints game.