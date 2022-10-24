NFL Exec Rips Aaron Rodgers for Saying He Needs to Play 'a Tick' Better After Losses

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers might need to be more careful with his words with the Green Bay Packers falling to 3-4 on the season.

The quarterback was only slightly critical of his own play after the team's Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

"I've got to raise my game probably a tick in order for us to come out on the winning side in some of these games," Rodgers said last week.

An opposing executive wasn't happy with the leadership shown with this comment.

"After the consecutive losses to the Giants and Jets, Rodgers said he needed to play 'a tick' better," the exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "Imagine saying, 'Hey, you guys pick it up on offense, defense and special teams, and I'll just pick it up a tick."

After Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Rodgers lamented his receivers' drops during the game.

"There was probably seven or eight passes that could have been caught for sure, but right now we have to have all of them, because we’re just not good enough to win without them," the quarterback told reporters.

The inexperienced receiving corps has been an issue for the Packers after losing Davante Adams in the offseason, but Rodgers also deserves blame for the team's struggles.

After throwing 37 touchdown passes with four interceptions last season, the four-time MVP has just 11 passing touchdowns in seven games with three picks. His 94.9 passer rating in 2022 would be his third-worst in 15 years as an NFL starter.

Rodgers' 40.5 QBR is a steep decline after leading the league in the category in each of the last two years.

The offense simply hasn't clicked, scoring just once on the first seven offensive drives against the Commanders.

There are certainly other issues besides the quarterback play—including a rotating offensive line and inconsistency at receiver—but it's clear Rodgers must take more responsibility for the team's rough start.