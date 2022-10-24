49ers HC Shanahan Initially Said 'No Way' Christian McCaffrey Would Play vs. Chiefs

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers were close to completing their blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey, it appeared fans would have to wait a week to see him in action.

“No way, man," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told general manager John Lynch when asked if he would play McCaffrey in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Instead, McCaffrey wound up on the field for 21 snaps, according to Next Gen Stats, after contacting Shanahan and asking for a package of plays for his 49ers debut. The result was a modest 62 yards on 10 touches (eight carries, two receptions) but still far more than most expected from a player acquired in the wee hours of Thursday night.

McCaffrey will look to inject life into an offense that's been riddled by injuries. Trey Lance and Elijah Mitchell, the expected starters at quarterback and running back, are on injured reserve. Tight end George Kittle has missed two games. Perhaps more than any other team in the NFL, the 49ers have been snakebitten by injuries.

McCaffrey himself is no guarantee to stay on the field. He played a grand total of 10 games over the previous two seasons and has been on the injury report at points in 2022. Trading four draft picks for a player with his injury history is undoubtedly a risk.

That said, McCaffrey is on the short list of the league's most dynamic playmakers when he's on the field. For a team that fashions itself as a Super Bowl contender, it's apparently a risk Lynch and Shanahan found worth taking.