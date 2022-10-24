Bradley Chubb on Broncos Trade Rumors: 'It’s a Business and Anything Can Happen'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb knows he's been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

"Yeah I heard about them but I'm just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this," he said Sunday, per Mike Klis of 9News. "I know it's a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around."

The Broncos fell to 2-5 on the season after a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the team's fourth defeat in a row.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have "received multiple trade inquiries" on Chubb as well as receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

The Broncos defense has remained a strength of the team despite the overall struggles, ranking third in the NFL in points allowed per game and second in yards allowed. Chubb has been a big part of that success, tallying 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks in seven games.

The 2018 first-round pick has struggled with injuries during his career—he's missed 24 games over the last three years—but he remains an impactful player when on the field.

Chubb tallied 12 sacks as a rookie and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 when he had 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

Now seemingly back to full strength, Chubb can be a difference-maker for a contender in the second half of the season if he is traded.

The 26-year-old is also set to become a free agent this offseason, currently playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The Broncos could either franchise tag him or agree to a new deal, but the talented player could be costly in 2023 and beyond.

It puts Chubb squarely on the trading block, but he will continue to focus on the task at hand until he is moved.