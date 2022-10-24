Packers Must Consider Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks, Other WRs amid NFL Trade Rumors

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are in trouble, even if quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes that it isn't time to panic.

"I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us," the 38-year-old told reporters after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Rodgers, who has a passer rating of just 94.9—his lowest since 2015—has been part of the problem. The reigning MVP hasn't been shredding defenses, making huge plays with consistency or carrying the offense as he has in the past.

One reason for this is that Green Bay just doesn't have a ton of receiver talent.

The Packers traded No. 1 receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, and they've found no one to replace him as Rodgers' top target. Second-round rookie Christian Watson has been underwhelming when he's even been available, and Allen Lazard is not a No. 1-caliber receiver.

On Sunday, the signal-caller's best target was running back Aaron Jones, who finished with nine receptions, 53 yards and two touchdowns. In a game in which the Packers trailed by two scores late, that's a serious problem.

Green Bay may have to find its solution on the trade block, and Rodgers does expect general manager Brian Gutekunst to be active.

"There's the possibility, if certain guys emerge, of us having a chance to make a run. I know [GM] Brian [Gutekunst] believes the same thing," Rodgers told reporters last week. "But if there’s an opportunity, I would expect that Brian will be in the mix."

Others around the league expect Green Bay to target a receiver before the November 1 trade deadline as well.

"A few general managers I've spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last week.

Two of the biggest names the Packers could target are Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool and Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims and New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne are also in the mix.

Cooks has been the "target of multiple calls," according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.



"The Jets' Denzel Mims, the Patriots' Kendrick Bourne and the Steelers' Chase Claypool are among the wideouts that teams expect to be available prior to the Nov. 1 deadline," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote.

However, Claypool and Cooks may not be realistic targets for the Packers. The Texans were reluctant to part with the latter last year and instead view him as a long-term piece of the puzzle.

"The productive Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don't expect him to be available," Rapoport wrote at last year's deadline.

The Steelers, meanwhile, aren't going to let Claypool go at a low price point and may not make him available at all. If the Packers want to add a bigger name at the deadline, they may want to target Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, who was a first-round pick in 2020, is an interesting name to consider. He hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have 386 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos have stumbled to a 2-5 record and are short on future draft capital after dealing for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Might Denver be willing to move Jeudy to add another high selection or two to its draft cache? It's worth a little investigation on Gutekunst's part.

If Jeudy cannot be had at a reasonable price, the Packers should at least kick the tires on Mims. He's made only one appearance this season (in Week 7) but was available in the offseason.

While the 25-year-old remains largely unproven, he shouldn't be expensive to acquire.

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade and was inactive against the Broncos on Sunday, which led to Mims getting an opportunity.

The Jets certainly don't sound as if they intend to trade Moore, though.

"We're young at the skill positions on offense and it's got a really good chance to grow together," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. "So from his perspective, I just think he's competitive. He wants more, and that doesn't make himself. it just, in my mind, makes him a competitor."

While the Packers may not have many realistic trade options, Gutekunst needs to consider them all and make a strong push for players like Claypool and Cooks, even if they're ultimately unavailable. Green Bay is desperately missing a downfield element to its passing attack, and that's a major hindrance.

Not only has the offense become relatively one-dimensional, but the lack of an explosive passing game has also led to defensive struggles.

Green Bay's run defense, which has allowed an average of 4.8 yards per carry, has been exposed because opponents are no longer playing catch-up on the scoreboard. Last year's run defense (4.7 yards per carry allowed) was also bad, but it was masked by the Packers often playing with a lead.

Getting Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) back may help, but there doesn't appear to be a quick fix on the Packers' roster. If Green Bay hopes to dramatically improve its passing attack, it will have to seek a trade. And with the November 1 deadline fast approaching, the clock is ticking.

