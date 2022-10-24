3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. Jaguars

0 of 3

Giants QB Daniel Jones (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was another day, another close game and another win for the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants outlasted the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-17 contest that was decided in the final quarter.

New York trailed for much of the game, but a 10-point outburst in the final period allowed the Giants to once again snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

What has become apparent through the first seven weeks of the 2022 season is that the 6-1 Giants are no fluke. This is a well-coached, hungry, and physical team that is more than its individual pieces might suggest.

The Giants have the second-best record in the NFL and now own as many wins as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who were on bye this week. New York has a real shot at stealing the NFC East this season, and they have to be taken seriously.

Here's what else we learned from the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars.

