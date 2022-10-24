Steelers' Kenny Pickett Says Game-Sealing INT vs. Dolphins Due to 'Miscommunication'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett chalked up his game-sealing interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins to a "miscommunication" with wideout Diontae Johnson.

"Clock winding down, I wanted to give [Johnson] a chance to make a play. ... It's just a miscommunication," Pickett said after the game (51-second mark). "I thought he was gonna come back down. He ended up going vertical. I wanted to put it high and outside and give him a chance to make a play, but that's on me there. I gotta run it there and get outta bounds or just throw it out."

