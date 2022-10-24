NFL Twitter Thrilled By Tua's 'Fearless' Return in Dolphins' Win vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return from a two-game absence against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football and injected some much-needed energy into the team.

With Tagovailoa leading the way, the Dolphins defeated the Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. The victory ends a three-game losing streak for Miami.

Tagovailoa was solid in his return, throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-35 passing. In his first game since suffering a scary concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old showed no fear and even tucked the ball a few times to pick up 15 yards on the ground.

Sunday's game was a gritty one, as is any contest against Pittsburgh, but Tagovailoa was up to the challenge. Even with some questionable passes that could've turned into interceptions, he didn't let his previous injury slow him in any way.

NFL Twitter was impressed with Tagovailoa for the toughness he showed against the Steelers:

Prior to his prolonged absence, Tagovailoa had led Miami to a 3-0 start to the season, including a win over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. The Alabama product is clearly the difference-maker for the Dolphins and could help the team contend for a playoff spot this season.

Miami will look to build on the momentum from this week when they travel to face the Detroit Lions next Sunday.