NFL Twitter Thrilled By Tua's 'Fearless' Return in Dolphins' Win vs. Steelers

Doric SamOctober 24, 2022

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return from a two-game absence against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football and injected some much-needed energy into the team.

With Tagovailoa leading the way, the Dolphins defeated the Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. The victory ends a three-game losing streak for Miami.

Tagovailoa was solid in his return, throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-35 passing. In his first game since suffering a scary concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old showed no fear and even tucked the ball a few times to pick up 15 yards on the ground.

Sunday's game was a gritty one, as is any contest against Pittsburgh, but Tagovailoa was up to the challenge. Even with some questionable passes that could've turned into interceptions, he didn't let his previous injury slow him in any way.

NFL Twitter was impressed with Tagovailoa for the toughness he showed against the Steelers:

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

Credit Tua for being a tough fearless QB. That's twice he didn't slide and wanted the extra yardage. (Some might say dumb, too.)

David Furones @DavidFurones_

Tua's fearless bruh

Nick Kostos @TheKostos

Say what you want about Tua but he's a tough SOB

Omar Ruiz @OmarDRuiz

Tua fearless on that contact.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar

Is Tua tough or reckless I cant tell <a href="https://t.co/M8EHrVz808">pic.twitter.com/M8EHrVz808</a>

King of Phinland🐬👑 @KingOfPhinland

Tua has certainly not been perfect tonight but he’s so tough man he wants to win so bad you can just see it

Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB

Tua's processing + quick release combined with the wild speed of these receivers makes this a massively tough offense to deal with. You're seeing it right now.<br><br>Tua's been lightning quick.

León @Champ_Lion

Tua is too tough for his own good

LC @laurencowling_

I appreciate his toughness, but gah damn Tua protect yourself and slide

David Todd @DavidMTodd

What the hell us Tua thinking? I mean I love the toughness, but WTF? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

Kaleb @KalebDT_

Tua coming off of back to back injuries still putting his shoulder down and going straight into the defense thats TOUGHNESS right there

Pete @DemCanes04

Tua I love the Grit and the toughness!! But. No more lowering the head!! Please for the love of god! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/finsup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#finsup</a>

Joel Moran @joelvmoran

Tua is picking up right where he left off. Accurate and decisive. Can’t even tell that he missed the past couple of games. Credit to him and McDaniel for getting him into rhythm right away.

Josh Allen Stats @JoshAllenStats

I give Tua all the credit in the world for continuing to put it all out there. It can’t be easy to do. But bro, I’m holding my breath every time

John III @JustDoIt_28

Tua is one tough dude

Terry @tsmith6309

I give Tua a lot of credit!! Man is a dawg, gutsy as hell!!

Prior to his prolonged absence, Tagovailoa had led Miami to a 3-0 start to the season, including a win over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. The Alabama product is clearly the difference-maker for the Dolphins and could help the team contend for a playoff spot this season.

Miami will look to build on the momentum from this week when they travel to face the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

