NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third NFL start. He also rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

George Pickens led the Steelers with six catches for 61 yards and one touchdown, while Najee Harris led the running backs with 17 carries for 65 yards.

Sunday's game was a winnable one for the Steelers, but the team's offense struggled to move the ball, and Pickett fell victim to being slammed by fans on Twitter following the loss:

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he hasn't lived up to his draft status, and he certainly doesn't look like the heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne in Pittsburgh.

Entering Sunday's game, he had completed 45-of-70 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown against one interception in two starts, one of which was a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he threw for just 67 yards and one score in that game.

Of course, Pickett isn't solely to blame for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles, but it's quite clear he needs some more time to develop.

The Steelers will travel to face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.