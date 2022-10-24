X

NFL Twitter Slams Kenny Pickett as Steelers Offense Flounders in Loss vs. Dolphins

Erin WalshOctober 24, 2022

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-5 on the season with a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, and the team's offense, unsurprisingly, struggled again.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 32-of-44 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in his third NFL start. He also rushed for 20 yards on three carries.

George Pickens led the Steelers with six catches for 61 yards and one touchdown, while Najee Harris led the running backs with 17 carries for 65 yards.

Sunday's game was a winnable one for the Steelers, but the team's offense struggled to move the ball, and Pickett fell victim to being slammed by fans on Twitter following the loss:

QNTisTheKey @QNTistheKEY

Kenny Pickett does NOT scan the field or go through his reads....

Drip Bayless @DripGodless

As much as I like Kenny Pickett, it is unacceptable to go scoreless for as long as the Steelers have. That’s in part, on him.

Elias Butcher @EliasButcher3

Kenny Pickett is bottom of the barrel.

hockey acct / tomlin is a moron @pghpls

I’m not enjoying the Kenny Pickett experience

RoboPenguins Jesus @PenguinsJesus

I haven’t been super impressed with Kenny Pickett tonight. Not that Matt Canada has given him much to work with but I haven’t seen any magic yet. <br><br>And right now they need it.

Jasper Kent @JasperKent75

Kenny Pickett's last stand. Mitch starts next week.

Big Easy Bets🎙 @BigEasyBets

Can Kenny Pickett put one drive together?

Jarvis @imjmoneyy

Kenny Pickett stinks. Idk how he managed to get drafted in the first round

Chase Brown @IamChaseBrown13

Kenny Pickett proves what we’ve known for a while now. He sucks

Common Sense Bob @MaxwellDavies3

Kenny Pickett not the long term answer in Pittsburgh

Bailey melvin @bailey_melvin

There is very little evidence that Kenny Pickett is going to be a good QB at this point. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNF</a>

Pete @Newdough

Listen. No one wants Kenny Pickett to succeed more than me but the guys stinks

Brandon Rencheck @RencheckB

Hot Take: Kenny Pickett will be Mitch Tribusky 2.0

WVU / Pittsburgh sports @WvuPirates

Kenny Pickett seems extremely average to me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#steelers</a>

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he hasn't lived up to his draft status, and he certainly doesn't look like the heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne in Pittsburgh.

Entering Sunday's game, he had completed 45-of-70 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown against one interception in two starts, one of which was a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he threw for just 67 yards and one score in that game.

Of course, Pickett isn't solely to blame for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles, but it's quite clear he needs some more time to develop.

The Steelers will travel to face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

