Tom Brady Says 'No One Feels Good About' Where Buccaneers Are After 3-4 Start

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly fell to 3-4 after Sunday's stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady didn't sugarcoat things when he described the team's mood following the loss.

"No one feels good about where we're at, no one feels good about how we've played or what we're doing," Brady said after the game, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Sunday's loss was similar to last week's against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as it came against a one-win Carolina team that was led by a backup quarterback in P.J. Walker. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18 despite having to play backup Mitchell Trubisky when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion.

Brady threw for 290 yards on 32-of-49 passing. Tampa Bay mustered just 46 yards on the ground on 16 carries, demonstrating the lack of balance on offense that has hindered the team this season.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was blunt in his assessment of the team's recent performances.

"We're not playing well. We're not playing well as individuals, we're not playing well as a team," he said. "We're not coaching well. All around. We're not scoring enough on offense. We're not stopping them enough on defense. So, as a result, we have to wear this on our sleeve. We've got to be grown men. We're going to see what we're made of—how many people can handle adversity? This is as dark as it's going to be right now."

Brady has not been on a team below .500 seven games into the season since 2002. He said it's up to the franchise as a whole to try to turn things around.

"We're all in it together," Brady said. "We've gotta go pull ourselves out of it."

The Bucs will look to bounce back when they return to action on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.