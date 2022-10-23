Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped by Fans as 49ers Are Blown Out by Chiefs in McCaffrey's Debut

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs 44-23 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Christian McCaffrey's debut to fall to 3-4 on the season.

McCaffrey, who was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers, finished with eight carries for 38 yards and two catches for 24 yards in Sunday's loss. He wasn't deployed as much as Niners fans had hoped.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 25 of 37 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the loss.

With San Francisco boasting one of the NFL's top offenses with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle, fans took to Twitter following Sunday's loss to rip Garoppolo for holding back the remainder of the offense:

Garoppolo is only starting for the 49ers because second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the team's second game of the season. However, it's clear he is holding back the San Francisco offense from reaching its full potential

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams next weekend looking to even their record before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13.