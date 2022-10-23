X

Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped by Fans as 49ers Are Blown Out by Chiefs in McCaffrey's Debut

Erin WalshOctober 23, 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs 44-23 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Christian McCaffrey's debut to fall to 3-4 on the season.

McCaffrey, who was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers, finished with eight carries for 38 yards and two catches for 24 yards in Sunday's loss. He wasn't deployed as much as Niners fans had hoped.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 25 of 37 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the loss.

With San Francisco boasting one of the NFL's top offenses with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle, fans took to Twitter following Sunday's loss to rip Garoppolo for holding back the remainder of the offense:

Grant Cohn @grantcohn

The only people who can stop the 49ers offense are Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo.

brianna pirre @bsp_13

watching jimmy garoppolo is an exhausting experience

Sean @s_persources

I can’t stress enough just how much I hate watching Jimmy Garoppolo

Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH

At what point do 49ers fans file suit against Jimmy Garoppolo for intentional infliction of emotional distress?<a href="https://t.co/gS8Qaq7IDG">pic.twitter.com/gS8Qaq7IDG</a>

©©™ @ImSimplyCC

jimmy garoppolo spent all them years playing wit tom brady and learned NOTHING

Joe Posnanski @JPosnanski

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of those guys who I watch and think “Hey, this guy really isn’t too bad,” and then he will do the thing that makes me go “Oh yeah, right, I forgot.”

ᵏʸˡᵉ @49ersKyle

Imagine being fans and saying Jimmy Garoppolo gives you the best chance to win.

Camden Scalera @Triple757903415

After today there is no way that people still believe Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers a better chance to win than Trey Lance

The Boomer Simp Magnet @bridgetbaseball

Kyle shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo are the chiefs best players today.

King Friday the 13th @budmanbegins

Jimmy G is the weakest link <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

He’s gone. @_K1llaCam_

Jimmy G continues to hold the niners back

Garoppolo is only starting for the 49ers because second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the team's second game of the season. However, it's clear he is holding back the San Francisco offense from reaching its full potential

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams next weekend looking to even their record before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13.

