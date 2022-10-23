NASCAR at Homestead-Miami 2022 Results: Kyle Larson Takes Home 3rd Win of Season

AP Photo/Terry Renna

No Championship 4 spot was clinched at the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But Kyle Larson did win his third race of the season, dominating the field by winning each stage and leading for 199 laps.

That means three spots are still hanging in the balance with just one race in this qualification period, with Joey Logano already securing his berth last week.

As for Sunday's race, Ross Chastain finished second and put himself in excellent position to qualify for a Championship 4 berth, while AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

But Sunday was all about Larson.

"Definitely the best run we've had all year long," he said after the race.

He was also the subject of one of the day's more bizarre moments, when he bumped Martin Truex Jr. from behind in pit row late in the race after a Tyler Reddick spinout and caution. At the time, Truex was the race leader, but after the bump, he ultimately dropped to 19th.

"It was really hard to see with the sun like that and all the stuff covering it [windshield]," Truex said after the race. "I did see my box late for sure. ... Obviously, part of that was on me. I didn't expect to get turned around. I'm glad nobody got hurt there."

"I was just going behind him, and he did a left and was hard on the brakes at the same time," Larson added. "I ran right in the back of him. My team said he was late turning into his stall. If it was my fault, I'm sorry, but I don't think it was. He was definitely the one I was going to have to beat."

The last three spots in the Championship 4 will be decided next Sunday at the Martinsville Speedway's Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.