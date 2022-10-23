Bengals' Joe Burrow Passes Dan Marino for Most 400-Yard Games in 1st 3 NFL Seasons

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Atlanta Falcons for 481 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-17 win, and he set a record in the process.

Sunday's game marked the fifth 400-plus passing yard game of Burrow's career, and he became the first player in NFL history to accomplish the feat in the first three seasons of his career, passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino, per ESPN Stats & Information (h/t ESPN's Ben Baby).

The other games Burrow has thrown for 400-plus yards include:

Oct. 25, 2020 vs. Cleveland Browns: 35-of-47 for 406 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Oct. 24, 2021 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 23-of-38 for 416 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Dec. 26, 2021 vs. Baltimore Ravens: 37-of-46 for 525 yards, 4 TD

Jan. 2, 2022 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 30-of-39 for 446 yards, 4 TD

Burrow was cooking against the Falcons. He completed 34 of 42 passes and also rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

Tyler Boyd led the Bengals with eight catches for 155 yards and one touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase also caught eight passes for 130 yards and two scores, while Tee Higgins caught five passes for 93 yards.

Burrow has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL since being selected first overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of LSU.

Before suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL during his rookie season, he had completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions, in addition to rushing for 142 yards and three scores.

In 2021, he was named Comeback Player of the Year after completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 118 yards and two scores.

Burrow went on to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, but they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

After a shaky start to the 2022 campaign, the 25-year-old now has Cincinnati tied for the AFC North lead with a 4-3 record. The Baltimore Ravens are also 4-3 on the season.

The Bengals are set to face the Browns next week before hosting the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 6.