Browns HC Stefanski: Yelling in Locker Room After Loss to Ravens Is 'Normal Football'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of his team's reaction to a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, there was audible yelling coming from Cleveland's locker room. Stefanski chalked it up as "normal football."

Browns star Myles Garrett added it reflected how badly the players wanted to win the game:

The Browns have now dropped four in a row and sit last in the AFC North at 2-5. Exacerbating the team's frustration, four of its five losses have come by three points or fewer.

The circumstances of Sunday's defeat left plenty of fans asking questions of the officiating crew.

Cade York had an opportunity to tie the game on a 55-yard field goal with 2:09 left. However, a false start penalty moved the offense back five yards, and York's 60-yard attempt was blocked. What led to the flag wasn't clear to the naked eye.

That sums up Cleveland's luck at the moment. The Browns outgained Baltimore 336-254 and averaged two more yards per play. The defense sacked Lamar Jackson three times and held him to 120 passing yards on 16 attempts.

Still, it wasn't enough for Stefanski's squad to come out on the winning end.

Attempting to make anything of the response inside the Browns' locker room feels like an exercise in confirmation bias. If you remain bullish on Cleveland, then it's an example of how much the players care and how focused they'll be heading into Week 8. If you're less enthusiastic about the team, it shows how the franchise is spiraling further toward dysfunction.

Regardless of where you sit on that spectrum, the hard truth is that losing to the Cincinnati Bengals to slip to 2-6 heading into their Week 9 bye would be a significant blow to the Browns' playoff hopes.