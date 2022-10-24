Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 7 was one of the most interesting weeks in terms of fantasy purposes that we've seen so far in the NFL season.

A splashy trade sent one of the best running backs in the game to a new team; multiple starting running backs are injured, with managers not sure how to handle handcuffing their replacements; and there's been a merry-go-round at the quarterback position with starters returning from injury and new signal-callers going down.

We tend to focus on flex players for weekly breakout round-ups and waiver wire advice, so we'll set aside the quarterbacks for now. But we do have two running backs who have stepped up with absences created by the aforementioned trade or injuries. Let's take a closer look at the players who will be the most sought-after in your league this week.

For our purposes, to count as a "breakout," a player must not be rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues.