USA F1 Grand Prix 2022 Results: Max Verstappen Rallies Past Lewis Hamilton for Win

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen held off Lewis Hamilton on Sunday in the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, to continue his attack on the Formula One record book.

The 25-year-old earned his 13th win of the 2022 season to tie Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's mark for most victories in a single year.

Hamilton did what he could to hold off the on-rushing Verstappen, but he was powerless to halt a brilliant pass from the Dutchman on the 50th lap.

Verstappen's lead shrunk to less than a second at one point, but he successfully shut the door on Hamilton for the remainder of the race.

The Red Bull team had plenty to celebrate as they secured the constructors' championship.

Carlos Sainz claimed the pole in Saturday's qualifying. As he sought his second victory of the season, he acknowledged he was "realistic" and added it was "going to be tough" to hold off Verstappen, who was second in the starting order.

Little did Sainz know how difficult his day would be.

The 28-year-old didn't even complete one full lap before he made contact with George Russell, the result of which was serious enough to knock Sainz out of the United States Grand Prix.

Race officials issued a five-second penalty to Russell.

That paved the way for Verstappen to claim the lead, and the 2022 F1 champion was unsurprisingly dominant from the top spot. Although he complained of some issues with his car, it was largely smooth sailing until a pit stop on Lap 36.

Verstappen's Red Bull team was slow to get him new tires, and he had fallen behind Hamilton and Leclerc by the time he was off pit road and back on the track. Vettel, benefited from Verstappen's misfortune as well and looked a good bet to earn a podium finish.

Verstappen overtook Leclerc, though, and Vettel had a terrible pit stop of his own that sent him slipping down the leaderboard. In no time, the race became a head-to-head battle between Verstappen and Hamilton.

The former continued to chip away at the latter's lead to the point where the turnaround felt inevitable. As great as Hamilton is, Verstappen has been nearly untouchable in 2022.

Three stops remain in the current Formula One season. The series will head to Mexico City for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Oct. 30, with Verstappen one checkered flag away from history.