Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career."

Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Parting ways with Haliburton was a surprising move for the Kings, who selected the ex-Iowa State star with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Haliburton excelled for Sacramento when given the chance, averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 assists in 109 career games. He had just posted a 17-assist game before the trade as well.

After the move, he wrote an article for the Players' Tribune, saying he was blindsided by the trade and that he cried his "eyes out" when he learned about it.

But the trade to Indiana has given Haliburton the opportunity to realize his full potential. He is averaging 25.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting (41.2 percent from three-point range), 9.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game through three matchups.

It's early, but the 22-year-old looks like an All-Star right now. He'll look to keep the good vibes rolling when Indiana visits the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.