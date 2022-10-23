NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and Jerry Jeudy

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Several receivers could be moved ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Brandin Cooks could be the most likely to move with the Houston Texans just 1-3-1 on the season. The 29-year-old has already been traded three times in his career, but he has reached 1,000 receiving yards with four different teams, totaling 1,037 on 90 catches for the Texans last year.

One challenge could be his contract after signing a two-year extension worth $39.6 million last offseason.

Teams looking for younger, high-upside options could target either Chase Claypool or Jerry Jeudy.

Claypool could be expendable on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster thanks to the presence of Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens. Claypool has still proved his upside with over 800 receiving yards in each of his first two years after being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best game of the season with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, proving he can be an impact player in the passing attack. On the other hand, he also showed his value to the Steelers and might not be dealt.

Jeudy has failed to live up to his promise as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, but he's shown flashes of solid play despite inconsistent quarterback production during his time with the Denver Broncos.

The 23-year-old has reached 50 receiving yards in each of his last three games and could truly break out in a new location.

Denver entered the year with high expectations, but the team is now just 2-4 with Russell Wilson sidelined with a hamstring injury. It could be time to trade away valuable assets while preparing for next season.