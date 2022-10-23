Conor McGregor Says He Has 'the Tools to Beat' Islam Makhachev: 'Experience vs. S--t'

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion after defeating Charles Oliveira by second-round submission at UFC 280 on Saturday.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight double champion Conor McGregor isn't impressed, however. In since-deleted tweets, the 34-year-old said he's capable of beating Makhachev, citing his experience versus "s--t."

MMA Fighting Newswire provided the quotes.

"Nice fight. nice performance. I have built all the tools to beat this style now versus before. Experience vs. s***. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control.

"The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even through generations. The [IMMAF’s], amateurs. A war of attrition. To the box."

McGregor is working his way back to the Octagon with an eye toward a comeback in 2023 after suffering a broken leg during a match with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He is 22-6 for his professional MMA career with 19 knockouts, including a 15-match win streak.

The 31-year-old Makhachev is 23-1 lifetime with 11 submission wins and four knockouts. He's currently on an 11-match win streak.