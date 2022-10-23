Matthew Stafford 'Absolutely' Wants Odell Beckham Jr. with Rams: 'That's My Guy'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is clearly in favor of a reunion with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Absolutely. That's my guy!" Stafford told TMZ Sports when asked if he would want Beckham on the team in the future.

"I keep in contact with him. I know he's been trying to get healthy. We'll see what happens."

Beckham played the back half of last season with the Rams and helped the team win its first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. He notably starred in the playoffs with 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores.

Unfortunately, Beckham suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that he's expected to return to the field in mid-November.

OBJ should have multiple quality options to pick his next team. Of note, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in the mix, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

But the Rams should be as well. Stafford isn't the only Ram who has publicly expressed interest in Beckham returning, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey has done so too.

At the moment, though, Beckham is working his way back to the field as the NFL season plays out. He'll be an excellent midseason addition wherever he goes.