NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos' Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler Received Inquiries

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The struggling Denver Broncos have received "multiple trade inquiries" on linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Numerous NFL teams told Schefter that they do not believe Denver will sell low in any trade and will instead be "value traders."

That's if they make any deals at all before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, per Schefter.

The Broncos entered this season with greater expectations after acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Denver's offense ranks last in points per game, and the team has struggled to a 2-4 start despite a dominant defense.

Chubb is set to become a free agent this offseason unless the Broncos use the franchise tag on him.

The former North Carolina State star's fifth-year option on his rookie deal was picked up, but that contract is set to expire after this year.

He's been phenomenal to start 2022 thanks to five-and-a-half sacks and 20 tackles in six games. Denver in turn has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game largely because of Chubb's efforts.

It's easy to see why there would be interest in one of the game's most productive pass-rushers. Schefter reported that the Broncos want to retain him, Jeudy and Hamler but noted that "prices for defensive ends will continue to skyrocket."

Ultimately, the Broncos aren't considered a "seller" right now at the deadline, per Schefter, but that hasn't stopped teams from calling in.

Schefter added that Denver is open to hearing offers on tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who has gotten lost in the positional shuffle this year and hasn't seen the field much of late.

For now, the Broncos are looking to get back in the win column. They'll have a tough task ahead on Sunday at home against the hot 4-2 New York Jets. Brett Rypien will start at quarterback in place of Wilson (partial hamstring tear).