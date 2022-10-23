Colts' Jim Irsay Ranks Matt Ryan as a Leader 'Right Up There with Peyton Manning'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay offered immense praise for starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week, going so far as to compare his leadership attributes to franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

"I'll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man," Irsay told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the Fall League Meeting in New York.

"I've been around a lot of leaders, and I'd put him right up there with Peyton Manning. A really outstanding, tough guy who doesn't back down. Often the best in [the] fourth quarter, and you don't ever want to count out Matt Ryan. He's a winner, he's a fighter, and our team is taking on that temperament around him, which is exciting. More will be revealed, no question about it. But we're encouraged, we really are."

The Colts acquired Ryan, who spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, via trade in the offseason.

Ryan and the Colts offense struggled through the first five weeks of the season, with the 15-year veteran committing a league-high 10 turnovers (seven interceptions, three fumbles).

However, the Colts turned things around in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks largely to the 2016 NFL MVP, who threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 comeback win. He notably hit wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 32-yard game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

Irsay's reported feelings on Ryan are a far cry from how the organization reportedly felt about his signal-calling predecessor, Carson Wentz.

Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Indianapolis was frustrated with his "lack of leadership, resistance to hard coaching and reckless style of play."

In addition, some within the organization were reportedly "finished" with Wentz even before the season ended with back-to-back losses and a 9-8 campaign that landed the Colts outside the playoffs.

That apparently isn't an issue with Ryan given Irsay's public comments. Despite the tough start, Indianapolis has gutted out a winning record of 3-2-1 to begin its 2022 campaign.

All three victories have occurred in comeback fashion. Ryan hit tight end Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. He also led the Colts on game-tying (and game-winning drives) in a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Jags matchup serves as another example of Ryan's late-game abilities, which has helped give Indianapolis a winning record despite some injuries to star players this year (e.g. linebacker Shaquille Leonard, running back Jonathan Taylor).

Indianapolis now has a big matchup Sunday in a road game with the Tennessee Titans. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the AFC South through seven weeks.