USA F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The second race in the United States on the 2022 Formula One calendar is also the first since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship.

Verstappen has been the most dominant driver all season and clinched the drivers' championship in Japan two weeks ago.

Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez can confirm the Red Bull double by finishing off the constructors' championship at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Red Bull needs to score 26 points to confirm its team title, but that challenge may be a bit more difficult since Pérez is starting in ninth place after taking a grid penalty.

Ferrari and Mercedes will be lining up to attack Verstappen, who starts in second, from the start of the race.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won pole position in Saturday's qualifying, and Mercedes took third and fourth on the grid.

The top three teams in the sport are expected to duel for the podium positions, but there could be a few surprises elsewhere in the top 10 based on how qualifying played out in Texas.