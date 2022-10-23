Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson Wanted to Play with Partially Torn Hamstring Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wanted to play through a partially torn hamstring this week against the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The reporting duo noted that Wilson has a partial tear (Grade 2 strain) of his hamstring and that the ailment is "generally a multiple-week injury because of the risk of additional damage."

"Wilson lobbied emphatically to play, sources say, believing he's played through worse while in Seattle," the NFL Network reporters wrote.

"He moved around and threw during the week, and he felt he could protect himself well enough to play. The original plan was for Wilson to work out a bit or throw on Saturday morning, but by that time the decision had been made."

The Broncos will now roll with Brett Rypien as the starter Sunday. Josh Johnson will back him up.

The Broncos will re-evaluate the hamstring this week to see if Wilson can play next Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If not, Wilson's next chance to take the field would be Nov. 13 versus the Tennessee Titans following a bye week.

Wilson's first season in Denver has gotten off to a tumultuous start. He had just one game with two passing touchdowns and completed fewer than 60 percent of his attempts three times in the first six weeks.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has dealt with multiple injuries already in 2022. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection to relieve discomfort in his shoulder after the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6.

In the wake of the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17, Wilson began dealing with a hamstring injury.

This marks the second consecutive season Wilson has missed at least one game because of an injury. He made 149 straight starts dating back to his rookie season in 2012 until Week 6 of the 2021 campaign.

When Wilson has played, he's been largely ineffective. He's only completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring offense (15.2 points per game), and they are currently in third place in the AFC West with a 2-4 record.

Rypien will now be Denver's starter. The third-year quarterback started one game as a rookie in 2020, throwing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win over the Jets.