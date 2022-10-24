NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline

6 of 6

Antonio Gibson's role has been downsized since Brian Robinson's arrival. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Carson Wentz was not the salve for the offense the Commanders hoped he would be. Now, the quarterback is out for at least the next three weeks after having surgery on his finger and going on injured reserve.

Taylor Heinecke led the club to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, but they've seen that movie before in Washington. He was at the helm for their 7-10 season last year and posted a QBR of 39.9. It doesn't help that the Commanders are currently 3-4 and at the bottom of what seems to be the toughest division in the league.

The biggest hurdle to the Commanders blowing things up would be head coach Ron Rivera. In his third season, he just might be coaching to save his job, and it wouldn't make sense for him to embrace a rebuild. That said, he's already acknowledged one could be coming.

"You can't be closed-minded," Rivera said of the team's trade-deadline approach, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. "So that's what I'm trying not to do."

There are a few assets that would make sense to unload on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman DaRon Payne is in the final year of his rookie contract. At 25 years old, he's still squarely in his prime and has been a disruptive pass-rusher on the interior with 3.5 sacks already this season.

Then there's cornerback Williams Jackson, who has seemingly fallen out of favor. He's played in just four games this year, but the 30-year-old could be seen as a useful player to any contender that needs depth in the secondary. He has allowed fewer than 60 percent of his targets to be completed in each of the last four seasons.

Payne would be the most likely trade piece to bring back a high draft pick, but running back Antonio Gibson could also be an interesting candidate. The Commanders have given rookie Brian Robinson more touches since he made his season debut in Week 5, potentially making Gibson expendable.