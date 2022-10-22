X

    Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Losing to Warriors in NBA Finals Was 'Worst Feeling Ever'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 22, 2022

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on October 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have started this year strong after wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

    Following Boston's 111-104 road win over Miami on Friday, Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke with reporters about how he felt after his team fell to the Golden State Warriors in last season's NBA Finals.

    Jayson Tatum: “Getting to the championship and losing was the worst feeling ever.”

    The Celtics held a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors, who then proceeded to roll off three straight wins by an average of 11 points per game to close out the competition. Boston struggled offensively and averaged 93.7 points in its last three games.

    Tatum shot just 36.7 percent for the series. He still averaged 21.5 points and led the C's with 7.0 assists per game, but the All-NBA First Teamer had a rough Finals overall.

    Boston has started this year looking like a clear championship contender hungry for a title, though, thanks largely to Tatum, who has averaged 32 points over the first two games. Jaylen Brown is right behind him at 31.5 PPG.

    On Friday, Tatum impressed on both ends (particularly in the second half) against Boston's Eastern Conference Finals opponent last year.

    Tatum's looking like a potential MVP candidate thus far, and the Celtics have the makings of an NBA powerhouse. They'll look to continue the good vibes Saturday evening at the Orlando Magic.

