Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center.

Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the third quarter and 13 more points in the fourth.

Durant posted 27 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer to put the Nets up 105-102 with 56 seconds remaining in regulation. He also assisted on Royce O'Neale's three to put the Nets in front 108-104.

Those two led the Nets charge to overcome a fantastic outing from Siakam, who posted a 37-point triple-double. He shot 15-of-20 from the field in addition to compiling 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

This ultimately was an offensive masterclass at times, with Toronto and Brooklyn knocking down tough shots.

Irving was impressive after a rough opening night where he shot just 6-of-19 for 15 points in a 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Durant was big down the stretch after hitting the critical three and assisting on O'Neale's ensuing bucket:

The star of the game was Siakam, though, and Twitter recognized his efforts.

In the end, the Nets emerged victorious to enter the win column for the first time this season. They'll now take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Monday. Toronto will visit the Miami Heat Saturday.