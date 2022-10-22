X

    Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 22, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles as Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the first half at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center.

    Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the third quarter and 13 more points in the fourth.

    Durant posted 27 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer to put the Nets up 105-102 with 56 seconds remaining in regulation. He also assisted on Royce O'Neale's three to put the Nets in front 108-104.

    Those two led the Nets charge to overcome a fantastic outing from Siakam, who posted a 37-point triple-double. He shot 15-of-20 from the field in addition to compiling 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

    This ultimately was an offensive masterclass at times, with Toronto and Brooklyn knocking down tough shots.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    Such absurd shot making in this Nets-Raptors game. There's nothing you can do when KD and Kyrie have it going like that.....and then the big shot from Royce.

    Wosny Lambre @BigWos

    kd and kyrie have hit back to back ridiculous shots.

    Irving was impressive after a rough opening night where he shot just 6-of-19 for 15 points in a 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Khai 🎧🎶 @khaisview

    Kyrie with a bounce back game with a solid 30 piece

    Durant was big down the stretch after hitting the critical three and assisting on O'Neale's ensuing bucket:

    DurantMuse @Durantmuse

    Kevin Durant is clutch don’t ever disrespect him again EVER again

    The star of the game was Siakam, though, and Twitter recognized his efforts.

    Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

    Pascal Siakam has been the best player on a court that also includes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.<br><br>A reminder that a year ago at this time he was watching from the bench, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and a month away from getting back to pre-injury form.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Siakam, much like Zion the other night, is just torching the Nets defense. He is 14-for-18 from the field and has 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Brooklyn's defense has no answer for him at all.

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    Pascal Siakam is now one game away from tying Vince Carter for the Raptors franchise record in 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games.

    Oren Weisfeld @OrenWeisfeld

    Brooklyn starts doubling Siakam in the fourth quarter and it's dimes on dimes. No answer for him.

    In the end, the Nets emerged victorious to enter the win column for the first time this season. They'll now take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Monday. Toronto will visit the Miami Heat Saturday.

