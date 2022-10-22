Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

0 of 4

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still on the waiver wire in many leagues. And now is the time to pick them up and add them to your roster, so that you have a plan in case a questionable player ends up getting ruled out for the week.

So, here are some updated flex rankings for Week 7, followed by a look at several potential waiver-wire targets who can serve as fill-in lineup options this week.