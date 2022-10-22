Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury ListOctober 22, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning.
Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still on the waiver wire in many leagues. And now is the time to pick them up and add them to your roster, so that you have a plan in case a questionable player ends up getting ruled out for the week.
So, here are some updated flex rankings for Week 7, followed by a look at several potential waiver-wire targets who can serve as fill-in lineup options this week.
Top-25 Flex Rankings
1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at JAX)
2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (vs. SEA)
3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (vs. IND)
4. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (vs. ATL)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (at CAR)
6. Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (vs. PIT)
7. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (vs. HOU)
8. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (vs. KC)
9. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams (vs. HOU)
10. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (at TEN)
11. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (at BAL)
12. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (vs. ATL)
13. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (vs. DET)
14. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (at LAC)
15. Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce (at LV)
16. New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. CHI)
17. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews (vs. CLE)
18. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at SF)
19. New York Jets RB Breece Hall (at DEN)
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at CAR)
21. Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (at DAL)
22. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (vs. SEA)
23. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins (vs. ATL)
24. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (vs. PIT)
25. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at WAS)
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers
Say hello to the new RB1 for the Carolina Panthers. Now that Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers, D'Onta Foreman appears to be in line for a large amount of work out of the Panthers' backfield moving forward.
So if you're in need of a running back who should get a decent number of touches, head to the waiver wire and pick up Foreman (as long as he hasn't already been scooped up). He doesn't have a great Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his expected workload makes him an intriguing flex option.
There's a bit of a risk to starting Foreman this week. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks said he's planning a "committee" approach to the team's running game with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear also in the mix.
But it seems quite likely that Foreman will emerge as the best choice. He should separate himself from the others on Sunday, making him the best fantasy option among the group for the weeks to come.
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
Josh Reynolds is having a strong season, although not a ton of fantasy managers have taken notice to this point. The 27-year-old has capitalized on the Lions having a banged up receiving corps, which has allowed him to be on the field more frequently.
Through five games, Reynolds has 23 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He's also had at least six catches, eight targets and 81 yards in each of Detroit's past three games.
Coming off a bye, the Lions will be re-adding top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to their lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they'll still be without DJ Chark, who will be inactive due to an ankle injury.
So that should give Reynolds an opportunity to again make some big plays on the outside. Fantasy managers in need of a solid receiving option should target him, as he's been consistent in recent weeks and is capable of getting back into the end zone.
Foster Moreau, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders will be without of their top offensive playmakers in Week 7, as tight end Darren Waller will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury. In his place will be Foster Moreau, who will get increased playing time for Las Vegas in a solid matchup.
Moreau hasn't put up huge numbers in the past, but he should get decent playing time in Waller's absence. Moreau had three catches apiece in the Raiders' Weeks 2 and 3 losses. And although Moreau hasn't yet gotten into the end zone this season, that could change against Houston.
It should be a good showing for the Raiders' offense, considering the Texans are giving up 414.2 total yards per game (the second most in the NFL). So if you need to stream a tight end because you were expecting Waller to be in the lineup, it could be wise to pivot to Moreau.