Christian McCaffrey 'Fired Up' to Join 'Explosive' 49ers Offense After Panthers Trade

Christian McCaffrey is going from playing for one of the NFL's worst offenses in the Carolina Panthers to playing for a much better one in San Francisco, and the new 49ers running back is excited for the opportunity.

"It’s one of the most explosive offenses in the league. ... How could you not wanna play here as an offensive weapon?" McCaffrey said, per 95.7 The Game. "I’m extremely fired up."

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night in exchange for second, third and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

When healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the best offensive threats in the NFL.

The eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, McCaffrey spent the first five-plus years of his career in Carolina. His best season came in 2019, when he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four scores en route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Through six games this season, McCaffrey has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns and has caught 33 passes for 277 yards and one score.

The Panthers have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, averaging a league-low 260 yards per game. The San Francisco offense has been far better, averaging 340.2 yards per game.

McCaffrey joins an offensive group that includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. He figures to be the team's top running back, taking over for Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price and Tevin Coleman.

Elijah Mitchell, who had served as the team's top running back, is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which could be McCaffrey's first game with the franchise. They are tied with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead with a 3-3 record.