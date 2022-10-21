Jonathan Taylor, Russell Wilson NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 7

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor will return to the Indianapolis Colts offense for Week 7.

The top selection in most fantasy football drafts was close to playing last weekend, but his ankle injury prevented him from doing so.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Taylor has no injury designation from the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor's return is not only a welcome sight for the Colts, but also for fantasy football players trying to navigate other injuries and the Week 7 byes.

Russell Wilson has not been kind to fantasy football players this season, but he may be used out of necessity in Week 7 with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins all on bye weeks.

Wilson was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and he was confirmed as a game-time decision for Sunday by head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Below is a look at all of the other injuries that could affect fantasy football rosters for Week 7's games.

Jonathan Taylor Set to Return

Taylor's injury status is much more promising than it was last week.

The running back was listed as questionable with his ankle injury ahead of the Week 6 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was ruled out 24 hours before the game.

Taylor is in better shape to be on the field for Week 7, as is Nyheim Hines, who suffered a concussion in Week 5.

Indianapolis was able to get by without either in Week 6 thanks to the contributions of Deon Jackson.

Jackson was a one-week streaming option for fantasy players and will likely not make a significant impact as long as Taylor is healthy.

As for Taylor, the extra week of rest may allow him to feel more comfortable with his cuts and acceleration.

Taylor has never had more than 70 rushing yards in four career games against the Tennessee Titans. He had over 10 carries in three of his last four meetings and was limited to 42 yards on 20 carries in Week 4.

Tennessee held its last three opponents under 100 rushing yards, but even with that matchup in play, Taylor will be a starting running back across all fantasy formats.

The last thing you want is for one of the top running backs in the NFL to go off for a ton of points on your bench, especially in a week where so many fantasy stars have bye weeks.

Russell Wilson Is a Game-Time Decision

Wilson's injury designation may turn you away from him as a bye-week replacement. You will have to wait until the middle of the 1 p.m. ET games to find out if he will be active.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most disappointing offensive players in the NFL this season. He is coming off an 188-yard passing performance in Week 6.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has one 250-yard passing outing in the last five weeks and just five touchdown passes with his new team.

If Wilson was healthy, he may have been considered by some fantasy football players to replace one of the bye-week QBs.

Instead, a banged-up Wilson going up against a tough New York Jets defense seems like one of the worst matchups on the board.

Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff are among the better bye-week replacements who are guaranteed to play Sunday.

The selection of waiver-wire quarterbacks is far from great, but you can get by with one of those players other than Wilson.