UFC 280 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oliveira vs. MakhachevOctober 22, 2022
Charles Oliveira and Israel Makhachev will lock horns with the vacant lightweight title on the line in a UFC 280 card from Abu Dhabi that will provide some matinee MMA in the United States.
The card abounds with questions that will be answered in key fights in both the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.
Not only does Oliveira get a chance to win back the title he lost when he weighed in at 155.5 pounds for his title defense against Justin Gaethje, but Aljamain Sterling gets a chance to prove himself as a champion in the co-main event.
Then there's Sean O'Malley and his big test for respect against Petr Yan in the biggest non-title fight on the card.
It's going to be a fun afternoon of fights that will answer some burning questions. Here's a look at the schedule and the complete card.
UFC 280 Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)
Charles Oliveira (+160) vs. Islam Makhachev (-190)
Aljamain Sterling (-175) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+150)
Petr Yan (-265) vs. Sean O’Malley (+225)
Beneil Dariush (+160) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (-190)
Katlyn Chookagian (+180) vs. Manon Fiorot (-210)
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Belal Muhammad (+115) vs. Sean Brady (-135)
Makhmud Muradov (+175) vs. Caio Borralho (-205)
Volkan Oezdemir (+150) vs. Nikita Krylov (-175)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-165) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (+140)
Armen Petrosyan (-205) vs. AJ Dobson (+175)
Malcolm Gordon (+750) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-1150)
Karol Rosa (-330) vs. Lina Lansberg (+275)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can Oliveira Negate Makhachev's Pressure?
The comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are easy to make. Not only does the former lightweight champion help train Makhachev, but there are also similarities in their styles.
Much like The Eagle, Makhachev thrives when he's putting pressure on his opponent. He has an in-your-face style that relies on overwhelming the opponent, utilizing wrestling and smashing his way to victory.
So far, it's had devastating results.
Makhachev has run through plenty of opponents in his current 10-fight win streak. It's just that none of them are on the same level as Oliveira, and that's what makes this bout intriguing.
Oliveira is a versatile fighter, but his bread and butter is his submission game and jiu-jitsu. If anyone can negate Makhachev's pressure and work his way back to the feet against the Russian, it's Do Bronx.
The Brazilian's takedown defense isn't great (57 percent, per UFC Stats), but his ability to grapple his way into submissions or advantageous positions is.
If Oliveira is able to make Makhachev work, we are going to see him get pushed in ways that he hasn't for a long time.
His response is going to be fascinating.
Prediction: Oliveira via decision
Is T.J. Dillashaw Still Elite?
This is a curious bit of matchmaking. T.J. Dillashaw is getting a crack at the title despite having just one fight on his record since January 2019.
As a lifetime achievement award, the opportunity makes sense. Dillashaw is a former champion and only has one loss as a bantamweight since 2015. The problem is that 2015 is now a long time ago, and Dillashaw is 36 years old.
With just one fight against Cory Sandhagen, in which he took a split decision, it's hard to know what kind of shape Dillashaw is in and if he still has the quick reflexes and speed that made him hard to deal with.
In his prime, Dillashaw would be able to avoid takedowns from Sterling, create a kickboxing matchup and just win on striking.
Without the quick twitch that once made him the best bantamweight in the world, that's going to be a tough game plan to execute.
The Funkmaster was an unexpected champion after beating Sandhagen to earn the shot and following it up with two (somewhat controversial) wins over Petr Yan.
Sterling has a chance to remove any doubt that he's the champion at 135 pounds. If Dillashaw is anything less than his best, that's exactly what he'll do.
Prediction: Sterling via decision
Is Sean O'Malley Ready for the Big Time?
This isn't about whether Sean O'Malley is ready for the spotlight. He undoubtedly has mastered the branding and marketing aspect of being a UFC superstar.
This is about O'Malley the fighter and what kind of role he's going to play in the organization.
The 27-year-old's fun style and media-friendly personality guarantee that he's at least a Donald Cerrone-type figure. Cerrone never quite became a legitimate title contender, but he was always a guaranteed good time.
O'Malley has already proved he can be that kind of fighter. But a former champion in Yan who is just two fights removed from holding the belt is a whole new kind of challenge.
O'Malley hasn't fought many accomplished fighters in or near their prime. Marlon "Chito" Vera is the closest thing, and Vera won that fight by first-round knockout.
Yan is a big step up. Even with a big reach advantage for O'Malley, it's going to take a smart and focused fight to pick apart the former champion.
O'Malley is going to have his moments and prove that he's on the cusp of being among the elite in the weight class. However, it's too hard to pick against Yan, who should be hungry after a close loss to Aljamain Sterling for the title last time out.
Prediction: Yan via decision
