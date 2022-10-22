UFC 280 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oliveira vs. Makhachev

0 of 4

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to fight for the vacant lightweight title. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Charles Oliveira and Israel Makhachev will lock horns with the vacant lightweight title on the line in a UFC 280 card from Abu Dhabi that will provide some matinee MMA in the United States.

The card abounds with questions that will be answered in key fights in both the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.

Not only does Oliveira get a chance to win back the title he lost when he weighed in at 155.5 pounds for his title defense against Justin Gaethje, but Aljamain Sterling gets a chance to prove himself as a champion in the co-main event.

Then there's Sean O'Malley and his big test for respect against Petr Yan in the biggest non-title fight on the card.

It's going to be a fun afternoon of fights that will answer some burning questions. Here's a look at the schedule and the complete card.