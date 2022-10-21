Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:

"Not at all. Not at all. I'm just not aware of the kind of issues. I hear the media speculation, but that's all I hear. That's not supported by tangible facts. Those are being presented and being looked at and I'm sure there's other things, but you could do those things on any subject matter. But I'm not aware of anything myself that rises to the level that is being speculated, whether or not he's with the Washington team or not."

Among several other allegations, it was reported by ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson this month that Snyder has "dirt" on other NFL owners, including Jones, that he believes he could use to "blow up" the NFL if he so chooses.

While Snyder and Jones are longtime friends, a source told ESPN that Snyder has kept a "file" on Jones and as many as six NFL owners overall through the use of law firms and private investigators.

The Commanders denied the allegations in a statement, calling them "simply ridiculous and utterly false."

Snyder is also the subject of an NFL investigation into the Commanders organization fostering a toxic workplace culture following allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and a hostile work environment.

When the initial investigation concluded in July 2021, the organization was fined $10 million, and Snyder was ordered to surrender control of the Commanders to his wife, Tanya Snyder, "for at least the next several months."

Snyder was not seen around the team at all last season, but he resurfaced earlier this season when he was on the field at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium prior to a game between the Commanders and Cowboys.

There have also been multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Snyder, including one from former Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston.

While speaking to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform earlier this year, Johnston said Snyder once touched her leg under the table during a business dinner and then tried to take her to his limo afterward.

It was also reported by Will Hobson of the Washington Post in June that a former Commanders employee alleged in 2009 that Snyder sexually harassed and assaulted her.

The woman was paid $1.6 million as part of a confidential agreement, but Snyder claimed the payment was not an admission of guilt and was only made at the "guidance of an insurance company."

There has recently been talk of the NFL potentially making a move to force Snyder to sell the Commanders, although it is unclear if the other owners would support it.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested this week that there would perhaps be enough of a push from other owners to make it happen, saying, "I believe there is merit to removing him," in reference to Snyder, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.