Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Isn't Selling Young Core After McCaffrey Trade

Scott Fitterer (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team isn't planning a full-blown fire sale following Thursday night's blockbuster trade of running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

"This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell," Fitterer told reporters Friday.

The second-year GM added it would take "something astronomical" to move other members of the core, such as wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive end Brian Burns or defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Although the Panthers are hesitant to say they're set to enter a rebuilding phase, things are certainly trending in that direction.

Carolina is 1-5 and already fired head coach Matt Rhule, whose offensive pedigree wasn't enough to overcome a quarterback room that was led by Teddy Bridgewater (2020), Sam Darnold (2021) and Baker Mayfield (2022) during his three seasons in charge.

Bottoming out is the best route for the NFC South squad. Accumulating a massive amount of draft picks while potentially landing a top-five selection in the 2023 draft would represent fast-track progress toward a turnaround.

The McCaffrey trade was a strong start. They received four draft picks—second-, third- and fourth-rounders in the 2023 draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024—while also shedding the remainder of the 2019 Pro Bowler's four-year, $64.1 million contract.

Brown and Burns are still on team-friendly rookie contracts—Brown through 2024 and Burns through 2023—so moving them probably isn't necessary given their strong defensive impact, but dealing Moore should at least be considered before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The 25-year-old wideout has recorded just 20 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown through six games. Those numbers are more reflective of the team's putrid passing attack than his own abilities.

Moore, who's under contract through 2025 as part of a three-year, $61.9 million deal, had topped 1,100 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

Trading him to a contender for another haul of draft picks to basically press the reset button on offense, with the hope of landing a top quarterback prospect to build around in next year's draft, is probably the front office's best course of action.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis are among the top signal-callers on early big boards for the 2023 draft.

All told, despite Fitterer's comments, expect the Panthers to remain one of the NFL's top sellers over the next couple of weeks leading up to the deadline.

Carolina is back in action Sunday when it welcomes Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bank of America Stadium for a divisional clash.