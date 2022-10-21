Rare Tom Brady Autographed, Mint Grade Rookie Card Sells for $2.4M at Auction

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Being the best quarterback in NFL history apparently holds some value in the world of sports trading cards.

According to TMZ Sports, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set Tom Brady rookie card that was autographed by the quarterback sold for $2.4 million at a public auction. No other football card has sold for more at a public auction this year, and it marked the third-highest public auction price for a Brady card in history.

TMZ explained the card is one of 100 ever produced and was graded as Mint with a perfect autograph, driving up the price.

Brady's resume also drives up the price for any of his memorabilia, as it includes a stunning seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections. He has more Lombardi Trophies to his name than any franchise in the league.

Yet it has been something of an uncertain start for the future Hall of Famer and the 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Brady has eight touchdown passes to one interception, the offense has scored more than 21 points just once in six games. The unit will look to get back on track Sunday with an NFC South divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers.