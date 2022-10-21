X

    Joel Embiid Called Out By NBA Twitter for Struggles in 76ers' Loss to Giannis, Bucks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    What is going on with Joel Embiid?

    That was the question on the minds of NBA fans after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar center had another tough night in Thursday's 90-88 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping Philly to 0-2 on the season.

    Embiid struggled from the field, shooting 6-of-21 while scoring 15 points. He added 12 rebounds, three assists and four turnovers.

    It's not the Embiid we've come to expect, especially in a brutal third quarter that saw him shoot 0-for-4, score zero points, have a shot blocked and turn the ball over three times.

    Those struggles weren't lost on NBA Twitter:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Joel Embiid in the second half:<br><br>0 PTS<br>0-7 FG<br>3 TOV<a href="https://twitter.com/PointsBetUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PointsBetUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/g1pUATITma">pic.twitter.com/g1pUATITma</a>

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> loss is on Joel Embiid

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Sixers aren't gonna sweat 50-50 game outcome, but bigger picture they need Embiid to be way better than he was in the first two games to get anywhere near where they want to be.

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    As good as Harden has looked so far + as good as Maxey looked in the preseason, the Sixers are drawing dead this year if Embiid doesn't get back to his MVP form.<br><br>Hope the big fella gets right soon.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Embiid doesn't seem to have the same level of pop/explosiveness that he's had the last couple of years yet? Been a bit off in these two games. A bit slow in ball-screen coverages, not quite as powerful as a leaper. Might be working his way into the season a bit?

    Prez💊 @PresidentEmbiid

    it’s not even about him playing bad, the body language, the shot selection, the no effort, it’s like we are watching an entirely different player compared to the last 2 years

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Joel Embiid is playing one of the single worst quarters of his career, the offense has zero rhythm and the Sixers can't make a 3. The fans are booing. Still over a quarter left, but not an ideal start to the season for the Sixers.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Joel Embiid looked better to close the second quarter, but he's having a rough time in the second half. Doesn't look right at all.

    Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm

    This might be one of the worst quarters I’ve ever seen from Joel Embiid.

    Dave Zirin @EdgeofSports

    Booing Embiid in game 2. Philly fans are tough as a two dollar cheesesteak.

    Embiid is almost universally loved in Philly. If he's getting booed at a home, well, it's going bad.

    He wasn't the only culprit in the loss. The Sixers shot 5-of-24 from three. The bench was outscored by Milwaukee's reserves 29-13. And Tobias Harris' head-scratching decision to help off Wesley Matthews on what turned out to be the game-winning three was hard to justify.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    WESLEY MATTHEWS CLUTCH <a href="https://t.co/MrkKL3ylsq">pic.twitter.com/MrkKL3ylsq</a>

    It all spoiled a superb night from James Harden, who looks like he's primed for a monster season after putting up 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, his second straight game exceeding 30 points.

    Ultimately, losing to one of the NBA's best teams by two points in a back-and-forth, October showdown isn't the end of the world for the Sixers. After giving up 126 points to the Boston Celtics in the opener, the defense was far better, containing Giannis Antetokounmpo to the tune of 21 points.

    But Embiid's struggles to start the season are a bigger concern. Yes, he's faced two of the best defensive teams in the NBA in the Celtics and Bucks. The season is young, and Embiid has been a force of nature the past two years. More than likely, he'll figure it out.

    Still, his body language, effort and execution were all out of whack on Thursday. It's the sort of thing that will be discussed vigorously on more than a few sports-radio talk shows in Philadelphia tomorrow.

