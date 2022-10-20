Tom Brady, Russell Wilson Headline Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 6

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson both saw their overall ratings take a hit in Madden NFL 23's player updates following Week 6 action across the legaue.

Brady fell from 96 overall to 95. Wilson, who opened the year at 87 overall, now sits with a 79 rating as his stock continues to slip.

Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards for one touchdown as the Bucs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18. His Madden rating points to how he's still playing at a high level in general.

Wilson, on the other hand, had his second sub-200-yard passing game of the year as the Broncos fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime. Wilson's 35.8 QBR is on pace to be the worst of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (82 overall) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (94 overall), on the other hand, were both rewarded for their efforts last week.

Miller is the third-highest-ranked member of the Bills, who have six players eclipsing a 90 overall rating, and trails Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Like Miller, Allen got a slight boost up to 96 overall following what could be a pivotal 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles earned an equally big victory over the Dallas Cowboys to run their record to 6-0 to start the year.

Jalen Hurts, who's building an MVP candidacy, saw his Madden rating move up one point for the sixth straight week. He was for 74 overall when the game launched and now sits at 80 overall, a number that arguably remains lower than you'd expect for somebody who has thrown for 1,514 yards and six touchdowns while running for 293 yards and another six scores.

Likewise, the Madden ratings team has been somewhat slow to reward Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, who didn't see his overall rating move despite a six-catch, 129-yard outing in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Waddle is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (533) but can't crack the top 20 receivers on Madden 23.