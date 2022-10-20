Report: Elijah Moore's Absence from Jets Is 'More Football' Related; Unhappy with NYJ

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore was excused from practice Thursday for a "personal day," but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the absence was "more football-related."

"Moore has expressed unhappiness to members of the organization," a source reportedly told Cimini.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier Thursday that Moore was missing practice because of a family issue.

The questions come after the wideout finished the Week 6 win against the Green Bay Packers with no receptions and no targets. After the game, Moore responded to a tweet noting his lack of targets in a since-deleted post:

"If I say what I really wanna say...I'll be the selfish guy...we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet. Just know I don't understand either."

Moore also played a season-low 58 percent of offensive snaps in Week 6 after playing at least 87 percent in each of the first four games, per Pro Football Reference.

The 2021 second-round pick showed promise as a rookie with 43 catches for 538 yards, scoring five touchdowns in his final five games before a quad injury ended his season.

It hasn't been quite as smooth in 2022, totaling just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games.

The passing attack has been conservative with Zach Wilson under center, but receivers Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson have seemingly passed Moore in the pecking order. Tight end Tyler Conklin and running back Breece Hall have also gotten plenty of targets in recent games.

Moore has been the odd man out, although he tweeted support for his teammates Thursday:

The Jets are scheduled Sunday to face a Denver Broncos defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the pass and fourth in points allowed.