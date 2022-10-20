Report: Eagles Fan Who Ran onto Field with Team Banned from Lincoln Financial Field

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A fan who ran onto the field with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys has been banned from Lincoln Financial Field.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the fan is also being charged, and the NFL has opened an investigation into the situation.

The fan somehow got into the tunnel leading onto the field and ran with the Eagles before security was able to remove him.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted some Eagles players must have thought the fan was supposed to be there, as Jason Kelce and others gave him low-fives in the lineup.

According to Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, it's unclear if the fan is a season-ticket holder.

Per Lincoln Financial Field's website, anyone who violates the fan code of conduct is subject to ejection from the stadium, arrest or having their ticket and/or parking privileges revoked.

There have been a number of incidents involving fans running onto the field during football games this season.

One day before the Cowboys-Eagles game, a fan who ran onto the field during the Auburn-Mississippi matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was tackled by security and a Highway Patrol officer.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a fan who stormed the field during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3.

The Eagles went on to defeat the Cowboys 26-17, improving their record to 6-0 this season.