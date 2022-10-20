Report: Mac Jones Still Patriots Starter over Bailey Zappe amid QB Controversy Rumors

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Despite the strong play of rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones is reportedly still the New England Patriots' starting quarterback when healthy.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday that sources have indicated there is "no quarterback controversy" in New England, and Jones will be back in the lineup when cleared.

Jones has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, but ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones expects to be available for the Pats' game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Reiss also noted that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal when asked to comment on his plans for the quarterback situation.

There normally wouldn't be much debate about a second-year first-round pick taking back the starting job from a rookie fourth-round pick, but Zappe has undoubtedly helped turn around the Patriots' season.

Jones, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, led the Patriots to the playoffs and was named to the Pro Bowl last season. In three starts this season, however, he has gone just 1-2 while throwing for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Veteran Brian Hoyer started in place of the injured Jones in Week 4, but he was knocked out of the game early with a concussion. Zappe replaced him and nearly led the Pats to a win over the Green Bay Packers before falling in overtime.

Zappe has started each of the past two games, leading New England to a 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions and a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, making the Patriots 3-3 on the season.

In three games overall, the former Western Kentucky standout has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one pick.

It is possible that Zappe's numbers would fall off over a larger sample size, but there is no question that he has been the Patriots' best quarterback so far this season.

At the same time, New England has invested far more in Jones and saw him play well en route to a postseason appearance during his rookie campaign.

Jones figures to get the first crack at winning his job back, perhaps as soon as Monday, but Zappe's play has made him a legitimate alternative who Belichick can turn to if Jones shows any signs of faltering.