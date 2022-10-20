Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Expects to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Bears on MNF

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing the last three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Jones has reportedly told teammates that he is progressing from the injury and expects to be cleared this week.

The Patriots are 3-3 heading into the Week 7 game, with rookie Bailey Zappe leading the team to consecutive wins in his two starts.

Zappe has four touchdown passes with one interception in three appearances this season, accumulating a 111.4 quarterback rating. He especially impressed in the Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with 309 yards on 24-of-34 passing and two touchdowns.

The 2022 fourth-round pick produced incredible numbers at Western Kentucky with 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdowns last year, and he has continued the production in the NFL.

Jones, on the other hand, was off to a slow start to the season with two touchdowns and five interceptions in three games, resulting in a 76.2 rating.

Last year's first-round draft pick had proved himself as a rookie with 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record. He earned a Pro Bowl selection and finished second in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jones will look to get back on track if he returns against the Bears, but the Patriots should be confident if Zappe remains under center.