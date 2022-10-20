Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi Won't Be Suspended for Competing Without Headscarf

IRNA via AP

Competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi won't face discipline from Iran's Olympic committee for competing without a headscarf at an event in South Korea last weekend.

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, Iran Olympic committee president, told the Associated Press the organization won't suspend Rekabi for what he called an "unintentional" act on her part.

Rekabi finished fourth at the IFSC Asian Championships in Seoul. She was not wearing a hijab during the event. Iranian laws require women to wear a headscarf and cover their arms and legs with loose clothing.

Protests have broken out across Iran to protest the hijab laws in the wake of the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini.

Per Anisha Kohli of Time, Amini was arrested Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely, and "many Iranians are alleging that she was killed by law enforcement."

Citing state media, Kohli noted that, as of Sept. 24, at least 17 people have died in the protests, with others arrested and injured, as the result of "a brutal crackdown from the government" using riot police.

On Oct. 18, two days after the competition ended, there were conflicting reports about Rekabi's whereabouts and well-being.

Citing Iran Wire, Joyce Karam of The National passed along reports Rekabi was being flown to Evin prison after she had gone missing and had her phone confiscated.

According to Justin McCurry and Moones Mansoubi of The Guardian, a story posted on Rekabi's Instagram account Tuesday indicated she was safe and traveling back to Iran as scheduled.

The story also said Rekabi's hijab "unintentionally became problematic" because of the timing and sudden call to begin her climb.

Per Rebecca Wright, Mitchell McCluskey, Yoonjung Seo and Mostafa Salem of CNN, Rekabi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, and videos posted on social media showed crowds gathered at the airport chanting, "Elnaz the hero."

According to the Associated Press, Rekabi's supporters remain "worried" for her "as other athletes have been targeted by the government for supporting the weeks-long protests rocking Iran."

Khosravi Vafa said he spoke directly to Rekabi "and told her that you definitely are very talented in sports and you should continue down this path to maybe qualify for the Paris Olympics and you'll be fully supported by the Iranian Olympic committee."

According to the Associated Press, Khosravi Vafa "didn't specifically address suspicions that Iranian authorities confiscated Rekabi's passport after the event in Seoul and forced her to leave early." He also described her as "a guest at Iran's Olympic committee hotel for one day, along with her family," although there was reportedly some question over whether Rekabi had a choice in the matter.

Rekabi is a three-time medal winner at the Asian Championships. She won silver in bouldering at the 2013 event and two bronzes in lead in 2014 and speed relay in 2016.

The 33-year-old also won bronze in the combined event at the 2021 World Championships in Moscow.